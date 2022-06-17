Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,043. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

