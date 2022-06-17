Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Cut by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,477,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,786,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,365. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

