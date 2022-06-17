DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

