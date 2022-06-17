Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

