Doman Group LLC Invests $307,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 935,974 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

