Doman Group LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. 79,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,085. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.