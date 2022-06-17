Doman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Comcast comprises 2.4% of Doman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 1,435,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

