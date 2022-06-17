Doman Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.