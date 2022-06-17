Doman Group LLC Purchases New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $115,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE TTE traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $50.93. 82,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

