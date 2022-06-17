Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $339,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,303 shares of company stock worth $4,295,173. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 603.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.