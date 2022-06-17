Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells $136,850.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DGICA stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $499.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

