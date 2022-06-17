DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Acquires $29,766.00 in Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director William Wai Leung Wu bought 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $29,766.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
William Wai Leung Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, William Wai Leung Wu bought 16,749 shares of DSS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $6,532.11.
DSS stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.56. DSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.94.
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
