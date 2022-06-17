DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Acquires $29,766.00 in Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director William Wai Leung Wu bought 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $29,766.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Wai Leung Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSS alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, William Wai Leung Wu bought 16,749 shares of DSS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $6,532.11.

DSS stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.56. DSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSS by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DSS by 3,868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSS during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About DSS (Get Rating)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.