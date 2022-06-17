Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 553.5 days.
Shares of DFRYF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. Dufry has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $72.57.
About Dufry (Get Rating)
