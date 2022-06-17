DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. 34,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,835. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

