e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 600,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

