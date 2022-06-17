Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,005,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 666.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,229. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.87.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.