Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 2,313,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,355. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $423.01 million, a P/E ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 4.82.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

