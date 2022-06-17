Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 670,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 20,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

