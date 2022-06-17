Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.