Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.