Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.45

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 217506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,211,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,948 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 117.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

