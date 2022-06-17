Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

