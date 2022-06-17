Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0242 on Top Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $47,533.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

