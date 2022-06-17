Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.7 days.

Elior Group stock remained flat at $$2.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELROF. HSBC cut shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.00 ($3.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.88) to €3.30 ($3.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

