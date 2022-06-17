Emirex Token (EMRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $141,767.00

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $141,767.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

