EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,294,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 1,008,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $$1.07 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

