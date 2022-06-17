EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,294,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 1,008,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $$1.07 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
EML Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
