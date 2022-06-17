EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Shares Down 24.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) was down 24.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $689.25 and last traded at $689.25. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $905.24 and its 200-day moving average is $974.39.

About EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. Its High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, coatings, and application equipment.

