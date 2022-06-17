EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 231,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of EMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,590. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

