Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $62,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.