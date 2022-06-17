Endeavor Group (EDR) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Endeavor Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endeavor Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Endeavor Group Competitors 14 142 313 4 2.65

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus price target of 34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.15%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 78.60%. Given Endeavor Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $5.08 billion -$328.31 million 1,976.98 Endeavor Group Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 45.30

Endeavor Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Endeavor Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Endeavor Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavor Group’s peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group 0.42% 11.32% 2.28% Endeavor Group Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

Endeavor Group beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

