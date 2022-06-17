Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Increased to €9.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €9.25 ($9.64) to €9.75 ($10.16) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.58) to €8.30 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.38) to €7.20 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enel from €9.60 ($10.00) to €9.20 ($9.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

