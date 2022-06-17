Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,415 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 674,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,497,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

