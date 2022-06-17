ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.79) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.61 ($13.13) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.74 and its 200-day moving average is €13.26. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.42).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

