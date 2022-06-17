EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Cut by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after buying an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 89,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.75.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

