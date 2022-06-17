Enovix (ENVX) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Enovix alerts:

This table compares Enovix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -10.27 Enovix Competitors $672.56 million $24.77 million 2.58

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enovix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 34 416 874 24 2.66

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 95.05%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.