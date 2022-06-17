ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of ePlus worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693,850 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.24.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

