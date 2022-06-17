Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.94. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 334 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.19) to €12.20 ($12.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

