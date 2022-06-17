Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1,010.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 907.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,879. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

