Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 94,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

