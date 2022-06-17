Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $63.48 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $63,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

ANGL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 43,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,146. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

