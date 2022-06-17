Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 35,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,004. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

