Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 104,170 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 135,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 115,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,530. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.