Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,105,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $113.45. 26,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,805. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

