Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,203 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 708,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,068. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

