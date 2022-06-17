Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $25,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,307. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.