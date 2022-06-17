Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 30,917 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

BATS:REM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,059 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

