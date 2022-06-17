Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Carter’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $69.25. 15,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,125. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

