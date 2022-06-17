Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of EVOK opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
