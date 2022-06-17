Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Buys 678 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.68. 91,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,517. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,195.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 21.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

