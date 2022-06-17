FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Insider Buys $21,120.00 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) insider Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

