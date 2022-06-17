Fear NFTs Hits Market Cap of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.80 or 0.04972670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00090412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012969 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

